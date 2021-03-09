Britam lays off 100 in management shake-up after CEO exit

Tavaziva Madzinga, Britam Group's incoming managing director and chief executive office.
 

What you need to know:

  • The company expects to spend up to Sh700 million on the layoffs, which it says were not triggered by the Covid-19 pandemic.

  • It says employee costs account for nearly 50 per cent of its operating expenditure, a ratio that it says is higher than that of its competitors.

Britam is set to lay off more than 100 senior executives in a management shake-up following the exit of long-serving CEO, Benson Wairegi.

