Bluecom Somalia achieves milestone with prestigious ISO certification

Bluecom Somalia has achieved yet another milestone in the communication industry by gaining international certification as an internet service provider.

In a move that guarantees effective communication among its customer base, the service provider said recognition underscores its commitment to delivering high-quality fast internet services and home entertainment solutions to residential business and enterprise customers.

“The international certification ISO 9001:2015 demonstrates the high quality of services provided by Bluecom,” the service provider said a statement.

The ISO 9001:2015 certification is awarded to organisations that demonstrate a robust quality management system, ensuring consistent service delivery and customer satisfaction.

Innovative technology

Thus, Bluecom's dedication to excellence in service provision, innovative technology, and customer-centric approach were pivotal in securing this prestigious certification.

The recognition comes months after the company implemented rigorous quality control measures and continuous improvement processes, which have significantly enhanced the customer experience.

In the statement, Bluecom Somalia also expressed gratitude to its customers and staff, acknowledging their vital roles in this achievement.

"We will continue to improve the services we offer to meet the needs and expectations of our customers."

Founded in Mogadishu, Bluecom Somalia has rapidly established itself as a leading telecommunications provider in the region.

Business opportunities

The company has further assured its customers of its dedication to investing in local communities and enhancing connectivity across Somalia.

With a focus on innovation and quality, Bluecom aims to create a connected future, ensuring that its customers have access to reliable and high-speed internet services.

Somalia, which boasts one of the largest coastlines on the continent, is keen to improve on communication among citizens in a bid to empower, educate and provide business opportunities.

This comes barely a year after the country was admitted to the eight-member East African Community bloc, consisting Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda and Burundi.