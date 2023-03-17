Beneficiaries of Uhuru’s last Sh17bn fuel subsidy

Oryx Energies was the biggest beneficiary of former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s last Sh16.59 billion fuel subsidy payout, a submission by the Energy ministry shows.

A report to the National Assembly by Energy Cabinet Secretary Davis Chirchir shows how Oryx Energies, E3 Energy Kenya, Vivo Energy Kenya, Galana Oil Kenya and Rubis Energy shared the amount for products imported.

The submission shows Oryx was the biggest beneficiary having received Sh8.21 billion in two tranches, Galana was the second at Sh3.82 billion while E3 was the third largest payee after getting Sh3.52 billion.

Vivo was paid a total of Sh1.02 billion while Rubis got Sh6.29 million.

Mr Chirchir had been summoned by the National Assembly’s Public Petitions Committee regarding the Sh16.59 billion expenditure which was withdrawn under Article 223 of the Constitution.

Article 223 allows the Treasury to withdraw money from the Consolidated Fund Services (CFS) without the approval of Parliament but to seek approval within two weeks once Parliament resumes sittings.

The Consumers Federation of Kenya (Cofek) has petitioned Parliament to probe the spending of Sh55 billion under the emergency provisions of the Constitution during the transition from the Jubilee government to the Kenya Kwanza administration after the polls.

Public concern

Cofek argues lack of transparency and accountability in the run-up to the transition from one administration to another is a matter of public concern.

“The payments were in respect to the petroleum pump price stabilisation programme that was introduced through Legal Notice No. 124 of July 10, 2020, Petroleum Development Levy Order, 2020,” Mr Chirchir told the committee.

Mr Kenyatta announced the spending to cushion consumers from a sharp increase in fuel prices.

“It is notified that His Excellency the President has today authorised an additional fuel subsidy of Sh16.675 billion, so as to cushion Kenyans from a further increase in fuel prices,” State House announced at the time.

Disclosures submitted to Parliament in September last year showed the Treasury spent Sh23 billion without the approval of Parliament in the weeks to the inauguration of President William Ruto.

It disbursed Sh810 million to the State House, Sh2.2 billion for building the military research hospital, and Sh4.5 billion for the discontinued maize flour subsidy.