Vitz, Probox and Demio hit as APA stops comprehensive insurance for 28 car models

APA Insurance Company has blacklisted 28 models of Toyota, Honda, Maruti, Mazda, Nissan and Suzuki cars, barring their owners from accessing comprehensive covers for what it says are a misuse of the vehicles.

Those banned include popular Toyota models Wish, Vitz, Probox and Fielder, Honda (Stream, Fit, Airwave), Suzuki (Swift), Mazda (Demio, Axela) and Nissan (Tiida, Vanette, Wingroad)).

APA made the decision due to the frequent use of the cars in carrying passengers while they are registered as private vehicles, according to Ashok Shah, the chief executive of APA’s parent firm Apollo Investments Limited.

“Like many other underwriters, we do not insure vehicles which can be used to carry passengers. These have to be insured as taxis/buses,” said Mr Shah. “The models are blacklisted due to the wrong usage of the subject vehicles.”