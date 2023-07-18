Africa Digital Media Institute launches digital skilling programme 

In response to the rapid technological advancements and the changing job landscape, Africa Digital Media Institute (ADMI) has unveiled a cutting-edge accelerator program called AcceleratED.

Geared towards freelancers and professionals aged between 24 and 50 years, the programme aims to equip participants with in-demand digital skills, enabling them to thrive in the digital-first workplace of today and beyond.

Dr Laila Macharia, the co-founder and chair of ADMI, said the initiative targets individuals who recognize the significance of staying ahead in a technology-driven world.

"These are people who are looking to stay current and competitive in a rapidly changing, technology-driven work environment. They come from a variety of industries and job roles, but they likely share a desire to upskill and stay ahead of the curve in terms of digital proficiency and future-proofing their careers," she explained.

Career advancement

The comprehensive accelerator program caters to managers, executives, and individual contributors seeking career advancement or transitioning into new roles.

Participants will undergo intensive training in essential digital skills, including UX & Design Thinking, Graphic Design, Content Creation, Product Management, Digital Marketing, Data Analysis, and Professional Polish.

ADMI's commitment to cultivating a digital mindset extends beyond the classroom. The institute also hosts forums, workshops, and events that offer free and valuable resources across various digital platforms such as email, websites, and social media.

The rise of technological innovation and automation has significantly impacted employment opportunities worldwide, and Kenya is no exception.

Digital proficiency

The World Economic Forum predicts that nearly 54 per cent of all employees will require reskilling and upskilling to adapt to the evolving work landscape.

"The future of work is changing fast. It’s time to get ahead of the curve or risk getting left behind," said Dr Macharia, while highlighting the urgency for professionals to embrace continuous learning and digital proficiency.

Industries such as marketing, advertising, design, software development and e-commerce are experiencing major disruptions and rapid progress. As these sectors evolve, the demand for individuals with up-to-date digital skills becomes paramount.

This infusion of talent is expected to reshape traditional business models, enhance customer experiences, and drive the adoption of emerging technologies.