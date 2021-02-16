AfDB blacklists Kenyan firm over tender fraud

Akinwumi Adesina

African Development Bank president Akinwumi Adesina. 

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
logo (12)

By  Peter Mburu

Nation Media Group

The African Development Bank (AfDB) on Tuesday banned Kenya-based civil engineering firm, Global Interjapan (Kenya) Limited, from participating in the lender’s financed projects for three years after it was found to have engaged in tender malpractices in a Sh7 billion irrigation project.

Editor's picks

More from Business

  1. AfDB blacklists Kenyan firm over tender fraud

  2. PRIME Is it time for malls to rethink the anchor tenant model?

  3. PRIME Revealed: City estates that use more electricity than some counties

  4. PRIME As Devani signed oil deal, a full ship sailed into port

  5. Kenya keeps Kinanie Athi River leather park dream

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.