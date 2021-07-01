5.5 million taxpayers file returns by deadline - KRA

KRA Times Tower

Times Tower, the headquarters of the Kenya Revenue Authority, in Nairobi.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
logo (12)

By  Peter Mburu

Nation Media Group

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has reported that more than 5.5 million taxpayers filed their tax returns by the midnight June 30 deadline, reflecting a 19 per cent growth from last year.  

Editor's picks

More from Business

  1. PRIME Rabbit meat, the delicacy missing on your plate

  2. Uhuru mourns industrialist Naushad Merali

  3. PRIME Work plan for capsicum management

  4. PRIME Best animal care before slaughter

  5. Businessman Naushad Merali dies

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.