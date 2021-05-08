‘Please call me’ creator rejects Sh354m from phone company

Nkosana Makate

Nkosana Makate, 44, inventor of the "Please Call Me.

Photo credit: Pool

By Anita Chepkoech

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Makate is demanding Sh75 billion compensation for coming up with the concept.
  • The service is also used by Kenya’s Safaricom, Vodacom sister firm.

South African courts are set to determine whether the R47 million (Sh354 million) paid to the inventor of the “Please call me” service by the cellular giant Vodacom was sufficient.

