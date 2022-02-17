Wrong to look down on a brother

William Ruto

Deputy President William Ruto acknowledges greetings from his supporters after addressing a political rally at at Thiba grounds in Kirinyaga County on January 29, 2022.

Photo credit: Joseph Kanyi | Nation Media Group

By  Mutuma Mathiu

Editorial Director

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The DP’s statement is a perfect example of what our neighbours regard as “Kenyan arrogance.”
  • It’s also amusing that DP Ruto is both right and dead wrong about his views on the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

In 2004, then US President George Bush was running for re-election against Senator John Kerry. President Bush was not popular outside of the US and a lot was made of his gaffes, the so-called ‘Bushisms’, amid claims that he was autistic and other fiction. 

