Why Muturi must watch out 

Justin Muturi | Nation Media Group

The National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi speaks during his coronation as the Mount Kenya spokesman at Mukurwe wa Nyagathanga in Murang'a on May 22, 2021.

Photo credit: Joseph Kanyi | Nation Media Group

By  Magesha Ngwiri

Consultant editor

What you need to know:

  • My advice to Mr Muturi is not to take this thing too seriously otherwise his reputation as Speaker for the past eight years will be in tatters before he knows it.
  • Though he may have name recognition, he may be unable to galvanise the kind of support needed to propel him to higher office.

The only time I ever came anywhere close to National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi was not a happy occasion; I was in the dock charged with careless or reckless driving and he was the resident magistrate in Thika back in the 1990s. 

Editor's picks

More Opinion

  1. Magesha Ngwiri: Why Muturi must watch out 

  2. Eric Ng'eno: Jubilee’s tragic fall from solemn covenant to hollow, sinking shell

  3. Gabriel Oguda: We were promised a stadium, we got a huge charcoal yard

  4. Faith Oneya: Story of girl rowing pregnant mother to health centre is horrific, not heroic 

  5. Njoki Chege: Bigger picture emerged from Koome’s fete 

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.