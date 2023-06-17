Why hackers set their sights on content creators

Anything that gains popularity online becomes a prime target for hackers. When a platform thrives, it becomes even more attractive to hackers because if they successfully compromise it, they can reap bountiful benefits. Leading content creators, with their large following, captive audience, and influence, often find themselves in the crosshairs of hackers.

Cybercriminals usually aim to steal sensitive information, such as banking details, personal data or login credentials. They can exploit this information for financial gain, engaging in activities like identity theft, fraud or selling stolen data on the black market.

Content creators amass valuable data, including email addresses, user information or proprietary content. Cybercriminals may specifically pursue these platforms to gain unauthorised access to data, which they can use for malicious purposes, such as spamming or selling it to willing buyers who seek to exploit the information for their own benefit.

Sometimes attackers may focus on popular platforms because they hold different ideological or political beliefs. In such cases, they might deface a website, disrupt services or spread messages aligned with their own viewpoints.

If you notice suspicious activity, such as modifications or deletion of content, unusual account behaviour like unexpected posts or sudden account suspension or restriction, your platform has likely been infiltrated. Furthermore, an unexplained sudden drop in engagement or a decrease in your followers should prompt you to investigate whether something malicious is happening behind the scenes.

To mitigate the risk of cybersecurity threats, content creators should use strong passwords, enable two-factor authentication, regularly update software, and maintain content backups. Additionally, staying informed about the latest cybersecurity best practices, being cautious when sharing personal information, and educating oneself about potential threats can help thwart cybercriminals.

Report incident

If you discover that hackers have compromised or deleted your channel, contact the platform’s support virtual team and report the incident, providing them with details about the hack.

Visit the platform's online Help Center to find the appropriate channels for reporting a hacked or compromised account. The support team will guide you through the process of recovering your channel.

If you still have access to your platform, change your password immediately to prevent further unauthorised access. Additionally, gather evidence such as unusual activity logs or any other information demonstrating unauthorised access to your channel. This evidence can support your case and aid in undoing the damage.

Maintain open communication with the support team throughout the recovery process. Respond promptly to their requests for information or documentation. They may require proof of ownership or other verification steps to assist in recovering your channel.

Finally, reach out to your audience and let them know about the situation through other social media channels. They may be able to provide support, share information, or put pressure on your platform owners to address the issue speedily.