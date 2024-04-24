Where the invisible citizens hide

Uncollected ID cards. 

What you need to know:

  • Ugandan authorities just announced they were going to burn 50,000 uncollected passports.
  • Nigeria closed last year with over 112,351 uncollected passport booklets and 800,000 IDs.
  • South Africa has more than 566,000 uncollected smart IDs.

Recommended for you

  1. PREMIUM Why Lamu's 200-year-old Witu town remains underdeveloped

    Witu Town

  2. PREMIUM How Ruto scuttled Sh200m procurement in UDA polls

    President William Ruto

  3. PREMIUM No money for intern doctors, which way Ruto on CASs?

    William Ruto

  4. PREMIUM Building material: Curse of cheap imports

  5. PREMIUM KDF chopper crash: Colonel Duncan Keitany's widow speaks out

    Norah Keitany