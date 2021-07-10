When Heads of State are made to face criminal prosecution

Jacob Zuma

Former South African President Jacob Zuma.

Photo credit: File

By  Sekou Owino

What you need to know:

  • South Africa's Jacob Zuma is not the first former head of state to be tried and even convicted of an offence this year.
  • In March, the former President of Bolivia, Jeanine Anez was arrested on suspicion of involvement in terrorism and conspiracy.

About a fortnight ago, the Constitutional Court of South Africa issued a judgment in which it held that former president Jacob Zuma was in contempt of court and sentenced him to serve a term of 15 months in prison. In addition to this, the court also ordered the former president to pay a fine.

