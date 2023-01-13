This will be the year of digital audio journalism

The year 2022 was a tough one for media globally.

It was marked by massive layoffs coupled with declining revenues and general news avoidance by audiences who felt the news was too ‘depressing’.

It was also a year where many technologies such as Artificial Intelligence became commonplace with global media organisations as local media took a greater interest in technology, paywalls and unique content.

While it is certainly difficult to predict the exact future of Kenya’s media industry in the year 2023, there are some indications which we could use to predict what to expect in the coming months.

With the significant investments in digital media and technologies such as paywalls, we should expect a growth in subscribers locally, specifically around niche products such as business and lifestyle content.

Publishers, however, will need to be shrewd in their marketing and bundling strategies to attract more subscribers. The recently released Journalism, Media and Technology Trends and Predictions report by the Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism (RISJ) found that two-thirds (68 per cent) of respondents — who included media CEOs and managers— expected revenue from paid content to increase this year.

This increase in income, however, should be triggered and sustained by special offers or ‘deals’ to onboard more paying readers as well as an adherence to core journalistic values to guarantee quality journalism.

New avoidance

Speaking of content, the issue of news avoidance has been a big headache for many media leaders.

Of the 303 media leaders across 53 countries interviewed by RISJ, 72 per cent said they were “deeply worried” about selective news avoidance by the audiences.

Previous empirical studies and anecdotal evidence also point to deliberate avoidance of the news by audiences who felt the news was too negative, depressing and ‘triggering’, especially for the younger audiences.

In 2023, as a response to news avoidance, we should expect to see media leaders pivot towards explanatory journalism — the kind of journalism that breaks down complex issues such as climate action into palatable, bite-sized information bits for their audiences.

We should also expect to see more inspirational journalism, the kind of stories that uplift audiences without necessarily glossing over the tough truths that journalism is called to tackle.

Another option will be the classic Q&A format, especially with interviews with interesting personalities. We should also expect to see more solutions for journalism projects in the coming months.

Last but not least, 2023 will be the year of digital audio journalism. There’s already been significant investment and effort in podcasting and 2023 will be the year Kenyan journalism fully embraces podcasting as a form of storytelling.

We should expect to see our favourite journalists, editors and columnists shed off their shyness and get behind the microphones to tell their audiences moving and impactful stories.

Of course, email newsletters will make a comeback, specifically those tailored for the audiences. Digital video, both short-form and long interesting documentaries are expected to take centre stage this year.