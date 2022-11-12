Think twice before using pirated software

Computer and phone software can be expensive . Whenever you need new software for your device, you can choose between illegitimate options and potentially expensive ones. It is tempting for some people to consider acquiring cracked or pirated software to save money.

A software pirate commits theft. Copying, using, or distributing software without the rightful owner's permission is illegal.

It is considered piracy to copy software to multiple computers or phones or to share it with multiple people without proper licensing.

Despite the dangers of using cracked software, the behaviour is rampant around the world.

Software piracy has become a worldwide issue, with China, the United States, and India being the top three offenders.

African countries are also big offenders, because much of the software on computers, mobile phones, and other digital devices is counterfeit.

There are some advantages to pirated software, which is why many people use it. Piracy is cheap, thus appealing especially to those who are cost-conscious.

In addition to being easy to find, pirated software can also be obtained from stalls on the street, friends, or online sources.

A lot of times, it's easier to download illegal copies of software programmes online than to buy them from legitimate sellers.

But that's about how far illicit software can be advantageous. Using or distributing pirated software violates software copyright law and could land one in jail. But if law enforcement turns a blind eye to this problem, other bigger problems await.

It is more likely that bootlegged software will contain serious computer viruses that can damage a user's phone or computer. Often, pirated files contain viruses and spyware that can slow down or stop your system completely. The spyware could also be a back door for sharing passwords for your online bank accounts and other important accounts.

In most cases, pirated software does not come with manuals or technical support. Using stolen software means you can't upgrade or patch it; you're stuck with the version you stole.

Further, illegal software rapidly deteriorates in quality, but legal copies are continuously improved as developers close any software holes. Authorised software updates typically include new features along with security patches. Lack of updates and the low quality of illegally obtained software can directly harm and hinder businesses.

Piracy steals money from software developers. Whenever a developer's programme is pirated, they do not receive the due money.

Yet, because software development can be costly, the expenses need to be recovered in sales. They will soon be out of business if they cannot recover the money — and that will be at least one job lost.

Lawyers are fond of saying “Ignorantia legis neminem excusat” (ignorance of the law excuses no one). Business owners should be aware that running illegal copies of software could threaten their businesses.



