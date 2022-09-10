The four reasons Ruto triumphed over Raila

A good politician must work hard to achieve his mission. That's the main political lesson from Dr William Ruto's win in the just concluded election.

Hard work pays. Hard work is a biblical and spiritual concept. It is also a capitalistic and moral ethos.

The Bible in the book of Genesis 3:19 states: "By the sweat of your brow, you shall have your bread.”

Jesus alludes to the issue of lazy and hardworking persons in Mathew 25:14.

He gave the parable of the man on a journey who gave talents to his three servants. Two multiplied the talents. One hid them underground.

On his return, he found two had multiplied theirs and he rewarded them. He banished the lazy servant.

It would have been completely irrational for Dr Ruto’s hard work to count for nothing.

He toured many villages and counties and held numerous rallies. That surely matters in politics. He insisted to his supporters there is no "Deep State" in Kenya.

He told Kenyans Deep State was nothing but a lazy imagination of the lazy politician who does not want to do hard work but sits in Nairobi waiting to be rigged into office by the Deep State.

People's trust

Secondly, a good politician must put his trust in the people, not in fellow politicians. The people keep their word.

Politicians will abrogate political agreements without shame. But if you put your trust in the people, you can hedge against the abrogation of a political commitment.

When President Uhuru Kenyatta told Dr Ruto to stop early campaigns, the latter noted that it was a sophisticated political trap aimed at torpedoing his subtle campaigns.

He, therefore, proceeded and the people stuck with him.

If Dr Ruto had listened to President Kenyatta’s counsel, he would have suffered Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka's 2013 fate.

President Mwai Kibaki convinced Mr Kalonzo in 2008 to switch sides and be supported in 2013.

Mr Musyoka stayed in Nairobi waiting for an endorsement that never came.

Likewise, Mr Kibaki had a secret boardroom deal with Raila Odinga in 2002 that unravelled in 2004.

While President Uhuru had a reciprocation deal with Dr Ruto in 2013, the latter was wise enough not to wait for its fulfilment.

He engaged the common wananchi directly in Mt. Kenya, and it paid off big time.

This second point is important. It shows ethnic political barriers are artificial and with hard work and direct ground engagement, these barriers can be broken.

President-Elect Ruto has illustrated a way of circumventing ethnic gatekeepers.

The third lesson is on the cogency of sympathy votes and the importance of political humility.

Sympathy

Dr Ruto is a very capable and self-made leader. But there is no doubt sympathy as a political emotion helped his campaign to a certain extent.

Government officials went out of their way to demean him. The President mobilised state machinery to demean his deputy's office.

Government officials snubbed it. His security guards were withdrawn. His visit to Uganda was blocked publicly.

His parliamentary supporters were removed from office. But his detractors played right into Dr Ruto's benefit unwittingly.

Why is it that good political players like Mr Odinga and Mr Kenyatta did not see this trap?

Power must be exercised in a very nuanced manner, otherwise, the people will spot its abuse and render sympathy to the underdog.

The Bible is full of such underdog versus super dog framing of contests and in the end, God's power is illustrated by underdog wins.

Gideon led an army of 300 men to defeat a numerically large Midianite army. A young David defeated giant Goliath using a sling.

Shadrach, Meshack and Abednego were thrown into the fire but they never got burned.

Daniel was put into a lions’ den but he was unharmed. All these stories illustrate the need for those in the government to avoid showing off power against their less powerful adversaries, otherwise, public goodwill will swing against them.

Whenever the government showed its fangs, Dr Ruto would respond with humility.

When it downgraded his security, he welcomed the new guards with open arms.

When the President said his deputy’s work was to tanga tanga (loiter), Dr Ruto appropriated the name.

When photos appeared in the media showing Dr Ruto riding on a wheelbarrow and Mr Odinga dismissed him, the DP adopted the wheelbarrow as his campaign logo.

He turned lemons into lemonade. That's political humility.

Finally, government bureaucracy should learn the importance of political neutrality as a hedge against an unexpected win by the underdog.

Many government institutions were weaponised politically. Clearly, it will be untenable for holders of some offices to continue serving because of their open bias.

The electoral commission and the Judiciary exemplified fairness and neutrality and must be commended.

These two institutions need to be celebrated. They have become the epitome of independence and democratic fairness.