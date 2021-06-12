The crass political photograph

By  Makau Mutua

Professor at SUNY Buffalo Law School and Chair of the KHRC.

What you need to know:

  • The political photograph is a display of humanity posing in ways that the objects think is flattering.
  • Usually, the pictures are taken in lush residential backyards.

Since the advent of the camera, the mug has been the coin of fame, or infamy. The photo has been used to catch cheating spouses, put criminals away, or provide instant recognition and notoriety. It’s an illusionist’s magic wand. Don’t believe your lying eyes when you look at a picture. I remember pictures of a couple depicting intoxicating mad love. The next day, they met their maker in a murder-suicide. But photos have also been on the side of angels. I have several of my maternal granddad Mbiti Wa Mbele, a lion of a man who lived to be over 100. However, the use of the political photograph in Kenya threatens to discredit the art of photography.

