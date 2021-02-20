Scheaffer Okore: How MCAs let down the mwananchi

Uhuru with MCAs at Sagana

President Uhuru Kenyatta interacts with members of county assembly (MCA's) from the Central region during their meeting at Sagana State Lodge in Nyeri County on January 29, 2021. 

Photo credit: PSCU

By  Scheaffer Okore

Policy analyst

What you need to know:

  • The national debt has increased exponentially due to infrastructural demands.
  • Food and fuel prices have been increasing, with unemployment at an all-time high because of the effects of Covid on our economy.

After a long period of public debate, the people of Kenya decided that in their new constitution, they wanted a devolved government over a centralised one, that instead of looking to the national government for everything, there would be 47 separate jurisdictions covering the whole country, known as counties, and these would be responsible for smaller groups of people.

