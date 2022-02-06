Rule that requires employees to resign before an election unfair

Wafula Chebukati

Wafula Chebukati, the chairman of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Kaltum Guyo

Legal researcher

I am not the biggest fan of politics but nowhere to avoid Kenya’s, so I find myself drifting along with the masses and maddened political aspirants. Neither am I a fan of politicians; I just tolerate them as part of the human race.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.