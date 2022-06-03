My road map to 50,000 jobs and a more vibrant Laikipia economy

Across Laikipia, citizens are unanimous that they need jobs. We, therefore, intend to create 50,000 new jobs over the next four years. Here is how.

First, we shall scale-up profitable agriculture by increasing farm mechanisation and investing in high-value crops and livestock. We expect to operationalise warehouse receipting for grains at Mutanga, Sipili and Kinamba, and commission the Laikipia Meat Investment to produce, slaughter and distribute up to 108,000 head of cattle and close to 400,000 sheep and goats annually by 2030.

We’ll also implement the county water masterplan covering 231 earth dams, 130 boreholes, five mega dams, as well as 15 privately developed dams, and bring 50,000 acres under irrigation.

Second, we shall scale up the current economic stimulus programme to bring the total credit available to Sh20 billion and increase the upper limit of financial support to Sh100 million from five million per customer. Most importantly, we’ll introduce start-up capital to boost innovation among the youth.

15 smart towns

These businesses require work spaces. We shall therefore complete 15 smart towns, namely Karuga, Mowarak, Dol Dol, Kalalu, Lamuria, Matanya, Pesi, Kinamba, Nanyuki-Thingithu, Nyahururu, Wiyumiririe, Naibor-Juakali, Ol Jabet, Rumuruti and Ol Moran. We’ll then identify an additional seven towns in consultation with the citizens.

These towns will be properly planned, with upgraded roads, drainage, water and sewer systems. Building on the experience of the past three years, we expect to double the business register to 50,000.

We shall leverage the National Optic Fibre Backbone Infrastructure in Karuga, Nyahururu, Ol Jabet, Kinamba, Lamuria, Wiyumiririe and Nanyuki to connect all county institutions and businesses to the internet.

We shall grade and gravel 100km of roads per ward per year for the next five years for a total of 7,500km through our equipment leasing plan.

Third, we shall bolster our manufacturing SMEs by granting them work-spaces and preferential procurement terms. We expect to support 5,000 such enterprises from the current 1,650.

Destination Laikipia

We are also keen to expand the rebate programme from Sh12 million per year to Sh90 million over the five-year period to cushion the manufacturers from high energy and distribution costs. In addition, we’ll continue linking businesses to internal and external sources of markets, raw materials and ideas.

For skilled personnel, we shall improve the infrastructure and equipment available in the 12 vocational training institutes.

Moreover, we’ll professionalise the boda-boda sector in partnership with NTSA, the National Police Service and the National Youth Service and organise asset finance facilities for acquisition of motorbikes and tuk-tuks. We’ll also help the operators establish Saccos.

Last but not least, we shall scale up promotion of Destination Laikipia. This will double the number of domestic and foreign visitors and create an additional 8,000 new jobs in the tourism sector.