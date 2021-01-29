Private investigators are thriving because police often don’t help

The BBC recently aired a documentary shining a torch on private investigators in Kenya with a focus on Jane Mugo.

Kenyans on Twitter took to discussing the theatrics she employs in the course of her work, but the most sobering moment was the realisation that one day you could need her services.

The police are corrupt and not even the change of their name from a force to a service has brought about the reforms we were promised. And even after bribing them, one is never assured of justice in the long run.

This has led to people taking matters into their own hands. The ones who can afford it hire private investigators who are not afraid of breaking the law to get answers, while boda bodas have taken to burning vehicles over the smallest altercation with the driver.

We are descending into lawlessness as everyone seeks their own redress.

Police reforms

Mob justice is instant, but this lawlessness always works against the perpetrators as someone could lose their life over a small matter that could have been amicably solved.

Besides, these alternative justice systems don't give the accused a chance to defend themselves. At worst, they could lead to retaliatory attacks, and the cycle of injustice continues.

The solution to all this chaos would be for the government to actualise police reforms. But one wonders whether they have any motivation to do so. After all, if justice in Kenya can be bought, then our leaders can afford it while we can't.

Asking for police reforms from a government that benefits from its citizens being too harassed to speak up is akin to asking a police officer to let a sand-carrying vehicle pass without stopping it. Kenyans, we are on our own.

