Legal battle ends, political war starts

Deputy President William Ruto with President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga.

Photo credit: DPPS
Charles Onyango-Obbo

By  Charles Onyango-Obbo

Journalist, writer and curator of the Wall of Great Africans

What you need to know:

  • The reality of patriotism and citizenship in Kenya seems to have changed over the last 18 years.
  • The BBI amendment was trying to solve a problem, to which there are possible political solutions.

Kenya’s Court of Appeal last week handed the Uhuru Kenyatta government its second legal defeat, rejecting its move to make far-reaching changes to the Constitution.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.