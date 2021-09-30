Kenya Power rot finally unravels

Kenya Power

Kenya Power spends more than 80 per cent of its revenue on buying power.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

I blinked in the afternoon sun at the row upon row of transformers, like a droid army from Star Wars, at the Kenya Power yard on Likoni Road, Nairobi’s Industrial Area. I was with my colleague John Kamau running down the spoor of a story we had smelt earlier in the day. A carpet of detectives and investigators were poring over the stock, anxious store people in tow. Two questions clanked in my head: Why so many? Do they work?

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.