Katiba@14: Let’s toast to Gen Z

August 27 marks the 14th anniversary of the promulgation of the 2010 Constitution, a document that is acquiring a new meaning and significance among Kenya's Generation Z, fondly referred to as Gen Z. Gen Z is using the Constitution as a transformative document to redefine the relationship between the State and its citizens, lay out the foundation for this relationship, and demand for accountability.

Using "#ThePeopleShall" and "#WeThePeople" as their rallying call, they are reminding those in government that, indeed; “All sovereign power belongs to the people of Kenya and shall be exercised only in accordance with this Constitution. The people may exercise their sovereign power either directly or through their democratically elected representatives.”

For Gen Z, this is not just a hypothetical statement; it's a call to action. The Gen Z protests were in themselves a manifestation of the sovereign power of the people. Triggered by punitive taxes contained in the now-defunct Finance Bill, 2024 and issues ranging from police brutality to dire socio-economic situations, the protests were a powerful demonstration of this sovereign power.

Rallying under #ThePeopleShall and "#WeThePeople," they mobilised for protests to put pressure on the government to address issues including runaway corruption, incompetence in government, unemployment and high cost of living, police brutality, accountability for the deaths, injuries, and disappearance during the protests.

They took to the streets, not just to protest the immediate grievances but as a statement of their role in nation-building and charting a trajectory that would address their felt needs. They invoked their constitutional right to assemble, speak out, and call for action, reminding the government that its authority is derived from the people in what they collectively called "#WeThePeople."





For Gen Z, "#ThePeopleShall" and "#WeThePeople" were not just mere slogans; they were the embodiment of a principle deeply embedded in the Constitution. They demonstrated their deep understanding of this principle and were prepared to defend it and use it to demand better from their government, which derives power from them—"the people."

They were not merely protesting against specific policies; they were asserting their right to shape the future of their country. Social media became the new public square for Gen Z organising, mobilising, educating, and amplifying voices on the core issues. From viral videos of an activist underscoring the significance and meaning of #WeThePeople and #ThePeopleShall to hashtags that unified people around issues.

Social media also became the space where young people used their ingenuity to educate themselves and others on the constitutional provisions and the obligations of the government towards its people. Since the promulgation of the Constitution, there has never been a time when the Constitution became such a crucial reference point and anchor for the call to action among young people, as seen during the Gen Z uprising.





Gen Z used the Constitution as their reference point to the demand for accountability and good governance. They didn't just call for an end to police brutality or inclusive economic policies; they were demanding that the government adhere to the Constitution. Their rallying call, "#ThePeopleShall," served as a reminder to those in power that they are not above the law and must govern according to the will of the people.





Gen Z's rallying calls, #ThePeopleShall and #WeThePeople presented a renewed sense of clear understanding and faith in the power of our Constitution as the social contract between the State and its citizens. It goes without saying that Gen Z's call to action using the constitutional provisions as their foundation has left an indelible mark on Kenya's political and constitutional landscape.

They have demonstrated their transformative power when they choose to engage—when they choose to hold their government accountable and demand better. For them, their rallying calls, "#ThePeopleShall" and "#WeThePeople," are no longer mere phrases in the Constitution; they are guiding principles that anchored their actions to change the trajectory of this country.