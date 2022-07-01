Joe Kadhi: A media icon has fallen

I’m lost for words as colleague after colleague answers to the trumpet call on a journey of no return. Joe Kadhi’s turn comes after Philip Ochieng and Hilary Ng’weno only last year, both of whom served Nation Media Group (NMG) in top editorial capacity from the 1960s through ’90s.

Although I ‘met’ him long before I set my eyes on him through his legendary ‘Joe Kadhi Asks Why?’ Sunday Nation column, he became a dominant figure in my journalistic career as he was on the panel of interviewers that recruited me into the Nation way back in February 1979. NMG was then known as Nation Newspapers Limited and was located on the now down-market Tom Mboya Street.

Together with Editor-in-Chief Joe Rodriguez, John Karungu and Chris Wang’ombe (Personnel), Joe opened the door to mainstream journalism to me.

My first impression of him was of an alert editor who was held in awe by his staff, perhaps because of his weekly column that gave him constant visibility, but really more because of his hands-on approach to handling the content of the newspaper he was in charge of. This meant that he would swing easily from laughter to deep thought as he reflected on a story before him.

Joe’s jokes were so practical that they would send staff reeling with laughter, bringing comic relief to what can be a very somber newsroom environment.

Although he was not my immediate supervisor – that role fell on Alfred Araujo, and later Chege Mbitiru, who died two years ago – Joe paid attention to my work, albeit after publication, pointing out in his gentle way where I could have angled my story differently.

I can testify that I learned from the best. It can almost be said that it is Joe’s passion for quality journalism that saw him quit the newsroom for the classroom.

Outside the newsroom, I remember two significant interactions with Joe.

One was at a National Aids Control Council (NACC) workshop in Naivasha, where he caused consternation among our hosts, NACC, when he lectured a young man who had made a presentation that sought to glamorise homosexuality.

Once the sharply dressed young man was done, Joe tore his points to pieces. Joe’s argument was that men who have sex with men are in greater danger or contracting and spreading HIV/Aids. Joe also made it clear that the practice was unnatural.

When he was done, the young man, who must have been in his 20s, left the room stealthily, grabbed the steering of histop-of-the-range car and drove off, leaving behind a hushed atmosphere. That was vintage Joe, who could not be cowed by donor considerations. My second encounter when we were both out of the NMG was at an Elementaita Hotel retreat, where we were involved in judging stories for the 2017 AJEA. Although it was clear he had advanced in age, he provided leadership at the forum even though he was not the panel chairperson.

As Joe, who was laid to rest yesterday, rests with his ancestors, I can only imagine the warm welcome he has received.