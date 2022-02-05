How hard do you make it for customers to deal with you?

Customer Convenience

Mary Ngima weighs capsicum for a customer at Nyeri town market on January 19, 2022. Research shows that customers do not want to expend any unnecessary effort in dealing with businesses.

Photo credit: Joseph Kanyi | Nation Media Group

By  Sunny Bindra

A management consultant, writer and teacher based in Nairobi.

I wrote here recently about my savvy neighbourhood shop guy, the one who’s had a turbocharged pandemic.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.