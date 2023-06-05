Housing levy smells fishy; drop it

I support any government project aimed at alleviating hardship, especially in low-income areas. However, the housing fund is one that I am not sure is needed now or a priority for a country struggling with high poverty and unemployment rates. It has rightly roused suspicion.

It is also ill-timed, coming at a time when many Kenyans are struggling financially due to global economic challenges. The rising cost of living has squeezed many people, salaried and otherwise, but especially the poor. It sounds insensitive to talk about a housing levy to people who are not sure about their next meal.

The second problem is corruption. Ordinary Kenyans have borne the brunt of corruption for decades, and any government policy that asks for money for vague projects could easily be likened to all the others that came and went in a huff as impending embezzlement. You cannot blame Kenyans for thinking this is just another dubious scheme to enrich a few officials. Once beaten, twice shy.

Dubious government projects

The third issue is discrimination against rural people. The scheme seems to benefit mainly urban dwellers. I wouldn't be surprised if even the nomads, who don't need a sedentary life, end up paying to 'house' people in the cities. It is unfair to expect only the salaried to pay taxes and benefit from housing. And how would the salaried rich who do not need housing benefit?

A similar scheme started by a former governor of Mombasa in Buxton turned out to be just another scam to defraud long-time residents. With cases like these, it is only prudent for Kenyans to think twice before parting with money for dubious government projects.

The housing plan is proving a hard sell, but intimidation won't help. The rumbling speech of a pious, sweating housing permanent secretary trying to convince Kenyans to buy into the scheme was unconvincing. Saying later that it's not a tax but a saving doubles the doubts.

The tendency to reinvent the wheel seems to be the desire of political parties that come to power. The UDA didn't waste any time and within the first year had combined the housing tax with a Huduma Namba look-alike. Haven't we been here before, just four years ago, spending billions on 'unneeded' cards? Reconfiguring the Huduma ID or introducing a 'new' digital identity system reeks of corruption.

For a country that claims to be broke, it certainly has a strange way of prioritising projects. Are a house tax and another digital ID a necessity in this economic climate?

Governance is not about creating opportunities, it is about governing - and that means focusing on the priority needs of citizens, such as better healthcare, schools, clean drinking water, creating jobs, fighting poverty, ending insecurity and attracting investment. It is crucial to reduce government spending and invest in key economic sectors to revive them. Utopian projects are self-defeating and insensitive.

Depression

Too much talk about taxation is giving Kenyans sleepless nights and leading to a pandemic of depression. What Kenyans want is for the government to help them reduce the high cost of living. Piling more taxes on overburdened Kenyans is like flogging a dead horse. I am no economist, but the thinking in economics - I am reliably informed - is that you do not get out of an economic meltdown by endless taxation, but by cutting government spending and investing wisely in income-generating projects. Officials are unwilling to do this, instead using their wealthy status as a template for taxation. The reality is that ordinary Kenyans cannot face further taxation or higher taxes on anything critical to their existence, such as ugali (for that is what many do; exist and not live).

If I were the government, I would drop the house tax or go back to the drawing board. I would support the banks financially so that they can offer Kenyans affordable mortgages based on their incomes. Africa, and indeed countries like Kenya, have a greater chance of becoming larger economies that work for all citizens. The greed of government officials is what ails the continent.

Mortgage products in Kenya favour the salaried class the most and this needs to change. Banks are the right institutions to deal with housing and mortgage issues. Housing finance is a private matter between the customer and the bank. The government has nothing to do with such arrangements.

Insurance premium

Given the level of corruption in Kenya, paying the government for housing in advance is no guarantee that you will get a house. NHIF is a case in point, where patients are abandoned in their hour of need despite paying their insurance premium.

The mortgaged house is used as collateral, and as long as borrowing rates are kept low, many Kenyans should be able to afford a house. Kenyans are not keen on borrowing from banks because lenders are allowed too much influence on interest rates as they chase profits and the higher rates deter potential borrowers.

Let the government fund housing through the banks and force them to offer widely affordable mortgages to Kenyans.