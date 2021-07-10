Here’s who should be on your 21st century board of directors

Executive leader

We used to appoint directors to protect the key shareholder’s interests; to give us external influence; to not rock the boat; as a reward or a sinecure; or just to help us swing key decisions already made.

By  Sunny Bindra

A management consultant, writer and teacher based in Nairobi.

What you need to know:

  • In 2021, you’d better be thinking rather differently about your board of directors.
  • hey will need to be representative of the world served by the organisation.

Are you wondering about your board of directors being fit for purpose? If you’re a chairperson, or company secretary, or head of the board of governance/nominations committee, the indefatigable Tom Peters has some recommendations for you in his latest book, Excellence Now: Extreme Humanism.

