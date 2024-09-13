Here’s how to get the most out of Starlink’s entry

The global space economy is a present reality, with major players like SpaceX’s Starlink making headlines. By offering affordable satellite-based internet, Starlink is reshaping how the world accesses information. But as this global giant enters the Kenyan market, debate is brewing: will Starlink bridge the digital divide, or will it break the local telecom industry? The answer may define Kenya’s role in the future of the space economy.

Starlink’s promise of delivering fast and reliable internet to remote areas is undoubtedly appealing, especially in regions like sub-Saharan Africa where infrastructure challenges persist. In Kenya, where internet access remains uneven, Starlink’s model could be transformative. However, this transformation comes with complications.

Around the world, we are seeing a mix of excitement and concern. In Brazil, telcos are resisting Starlink’s entry, arguing that its low-cost services could monopolise the market. Similarly, in China, the government is working on its own satellite internet to avoid dependency on foreign entities. Kenya is facing a similar dilemma. Safaricom, the country’s largest telco, has been lobbying the government to block Starlink’s entry.

Their concerns aren’t without merit. With Starlink's global infrastructure and pricing, local companies may find it difficult to compete, risking job losses and market consolidation. If Safaricom and other local providers lose their competitive edge, we could see a significant shift in Kenya’s digital economy. However, it’s also crucial to consider the upside.

Starlink could revolutionise Kenya’s connectivity landscape, especially in rural areas where internet services are either unreliable or non-existent. This could have a positive ripple effect, boosting education, e-commerce and even agriculture. Across the globe, countries are asking: How do we balance cultivating innovation while protecting local industries?

Governments need to consider regulations that ensure healthy competition. Blocking innovation, as some suggest, could stifle the potential benefits. But unregulated access for global players could put local businesses in peril. Kenya might consider regulatory frameworks that require companies like Starlink to partner with local providers, sharing revenue and technology while ensuring fair competition. This could preserve local jobs while bringing the benefits of global technology. The growth of the space economy promises a wide range of opportunities.

The future won’t just be for rocket scientists and engineers—there will be a need for data analysts, regulatory experts and IT professionals who can manage and implement satellite-based technologies. Kenya’s workforce must be prepared for this shift.