Going concern is best for Spire Bank

Spire Bank Mwalimu National Sacco

Spire Bank. The idea of killing the bank and tearing up its banking licence does not appeal to me at all.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Jaindi Kisero

A former Nation Media Group Managing Editor for Business and Economic Affairs.

What is in the best and long-term interest of teachers and ordinary members of the gigantic Mwalimu National Sacco following the recent decision by the society’s annual general meeting to liquidate Spire Bank?

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.