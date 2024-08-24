Faith Kipyegon has lessons for her nation in discipline and teamwork

For a while it looked like this year’s Paris Olympics were going to be painfully disappointing for Kenya, but in the end our women athletes came through.

Two women brought us three of our final tally of four gold medals. Beatrice Chebet pulled off the remarkable feat of double gold in the 5,000 and 10,000 metres, against stellar competition. But perhaps the most remarkable achievement belongs to Faith Kipyegon.

Already a world record-holder over various distances, Faith clocked an unprecedented third consecutive gold medal at 1500 metres —Rio, Tokyo, and Paris. It’s difficult to see that ever being bettered, and so Faith walks straight into the pantheon of greatest ever sportswomen.

In interviews she gave after this eye-popping feat, Faith said three things that immediately caught my notice. She talked about discipline, teamwork, and legacy. These lessons should be brought to the attention of every Kenyan regardless of age or occupation, so let me dwell on them a little today.

First, let’s consider discipline. Faith was very clear: to achieve anything of substance, you have to have rock-solid self-control. Being the best at anything, or even being able to compete with the best, does not come to the lax or the self-indulgent. It does not come from lying in when you should be working out, or from taking the easy paved path instead of the difficult trail. Those few minutes on the podium come from years and years of hard grind. Real success is not for the faint of heart.

Team achievement

Next, teamwork. Why did Faith immediately talk about the rest of her team after winning her gold in Paris? Surely she ran the race, she put in the hard work, she did the thinking. Isn’t that medal hers, and hers alone? Isn’t crossing the finish line at the Olympics the very embodiment of individual triumph? No. It never is. Almost every human achievement is a team achievement, not a solo feat. Faith, to her credit, knows this.

Behind all her moments of glory lies a network of support: the team members running to a game-plan, the coaches refining her technique and tactics, the family providing encouragement, the sponsors funding her training, and the countless others — friends and well-wishers — who contribute, directly or indirectly, to her success. The runner may wear the medal, but the victory is shared by all who played a part in the journey.

The same holds true for the author who pens a bestselling book. Writing may seem like a solitary pursuit, but it is anything but. The author draws from the wisdom of teachers, the guidance of editors, and the support of loved ones. The book itself is a collaborative product, shaped by the insights of others and brought to life by the collective efforts of publishers, designers, and marketers. Even the ideas within it are often the result of countless conversations, readings, and reflections inspired by others.

No great achievement stands alone; it is the culmination of many hands, many minds, working together, whether they are visible or not. We are all as nothing without others. Certainly, some of us can have an outsized impact; but there is nothing we do that does not require the talents of a team. It takes humility and grace to acknowledge that truth and live by it.

Hat trick of golds

And lastly, Faith’s most important message. Even before running her Paris 1500m race, she said she wanted to achieve a hat trick of golds, not just for herself, but for the next young girl who dares to dream. Aha — now there’s the bigger deal. Gold medals on your own shelf; the applause of your fans; the riches that come with being famous? Those may be very valuable. But having an impact on a whole new generation of youngsters? That’s priceless.

We are trivial when we are wrapped up in ourselves. No matter how much we are worth, or what fame we are accorded, we are inconsequential. Any one person’s riches, ego, renown, or accomplishments? They all bite the dust. A small mound of particles is all that remains; and even that will be scattered. The only achievement of note is to emerge from your miniscule self, and radiate outwards. The greatest amongst us are those who teach, inspire, set examples, and engage in relentless generosity.

If you’re just in it for yourself, you’re missing the point entirely. True greatness isn’t about racking up personal wins or basking in solo glory; it’s about the ripple effect you create. The real magic happens when you use your talents and energy to lift others, to build something bigger than yourself. That’s where greatness lives — in the impact you have, the lives you touch, and the collective victories you help create. If it’s all about you, the story’s too short and the impact too focused to be of importance. Greatness comes from sharing, and from resonance.

May Kenya learn the lessons of her daughter, Faith. To join the great nations, we will need to be disciplined in our approach; we will need to turn our people into a team that plays for everyone; and we will need every individual to be pitching for a deal bigger than themselves.