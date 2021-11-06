Day of reckoning for Jubilee Party’s top politicians

Jubilee Party

President Uhuru Kenyatta (right) and his deputy William Ruto during the launch of Jubilee Party at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani in Nairobi on September 10, 2016. 

Photo credit: Jeff Angote | Nation Media Group

By  Tom Mshindi

Former Chief Editor of the Nation Group

What you need to know:

  • After the Jubilee Party's National Delegates Conference, the path will be clear for Dr Ruto to run his campaigns formally under the UDA banner.
  • He can then stop living the double life of a ceremonial Deputy President forcing himself on a party where he is not welcome

It is unlikely that Deputy President William Ruto will be attending the much awaited Jubilee National Delegates Conference that is planned for later this month, not so much because it is likely to endorse his expulsion as a member of the party, and therefore his removal as deputy leader.

