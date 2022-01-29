Containment plot against Raila spells doom for Mt Kenya’s political future

William Ruto

Deputy President William Ruto. Ruto’s UDA has created a powerful fighting force to barricade Mt Kenya region from Azimio la Umoja.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Peter Kagwanja

Chief Executive Africa Policy Institute

The ongoing battle for the soul of the Mt Kenya region ahead of the August 2022 General Election has eerie echoes in America’s containment strategy in the Cold War era.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.