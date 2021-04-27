Change model to cut power prices

Kenya Power

A Kenya Power employee carries out repairs to a transformer along Haile Selassie Road in Mombasa.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Grou

By  Jaindi Kisero

A former Nation Media Group Managing Editor for Business and Economic Affairs.

What you need to know:

  • Once upon a time, we had an integrated electricity, where Kenya Power and Lighting Company (KPLC) was king.
  • In 1997, the World Bank advised us to unbundle the sector by separating the generation side from the distribution and transmission sides.

First, the latest update on the presidential task force on renegotiation of power purchase agreements (PPAs) that Kenya Power has signed with the merchant power plants we call Independent Power Producers (IPPs).

Editor's picks

More Opinion

  1. Jaindi Kisero: Change model to cut power prices

  2. Macharia Gaitho: ‘Tribal balance’ skews CJ hunt

  3. Kaltum Guyo: Referendum needed to curb abuse of police powers

  4. Scheaffer Okore: Trouble with loans is lack of transparency

  5. Makau Mutua: The Mwende Mwinzi vendetta

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.