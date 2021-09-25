After Kabul, is Mogadishu next?

Kabul

This handout photo courtesy of the US Air Force shows US Air Force loadmasters and pilots assigned to the 816th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron, load passengers aboard a US Air Force C-17 Globemaster III in support of the Afghanistan evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport on  August 24, 2021 

Photo credit: AFP

By  Makau Mutua

Professor at SUNY Buffalo Law School and Chair of the KHRC.

I’ve been mercilessly pilloried in the past when I’ve suggested the Somali state is nonsense on stilts that should be unwound, or dismembered. I understand the patriotic jingoism and the pain my Somali brethren must feel when I utter this bitter truth. I would see red too, and curse the speaker. But facts are stubborn things. Undeniable.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.