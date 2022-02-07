‘Tour of the Mount’: Make or break

President Uhuru Kenyatta and William Ruto

President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto. The two have since fallen out with the President openly supporting Ruto's main challenger, Raila Odinga.

Photo credit: File | Evans Habil | Nation Media Group

By  Macharia Gaitho

Former Managing Editor, Special Projects

Daily Nation

President Kenyatta is expected to soon embark on an extensive tour of his political bedrock. But it should not be a big shock if he finds that the mountain has moved.

