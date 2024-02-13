Valentine’s Day, lonely women and stingy men

“All you need is love… but a little chocolate now and then doesn’t hurt”, thus goes one of the favourite Valentine’s Day quotes. There are thousands of these sweet nothings that make people very happy.

This lovers’ day has really swollen huge in Kenya until one wonders just where it was some decades back. It’s a day for flowers – the reddest of roses; it’s a day of romantic getaways for the capable; it’s a day of renewal of vows; it’s a day for the romantics to break the barriers of private concealment of emotions and to try to make it public.

Of course, this is a wind that many a conservative may find disconcerting, to say the least. The know-it-alls shall soon pull out African culture like a magician does a rabbit and start lecturing us about foreign cultures; the religious may wish to thump some holy tome working in vain to tell us it’s a pagan rite that has no space in the deity’s commands; the broke lad will cry out at the expenditure and pretend to wisdom thumping his chest to affirm membership of the stingy men’s association… he won’t admit that he is just broke; the lonely loveless girls and boys will screw their faces and praise themselves for being sensible enough not to waste time. Let the poor roar anything they like but it’s the day for the red dress code.

The entrepreneurial spirit is never left behind and those fast movers would even wish the day to be made a public holiday. It’s painful that the 14th of February has fallen on a Wednesday, which is smack mid-week.

It shall not be an easy deal to milk out all that is possible from the happy lovers since many of them would be going back to work tomorrow and shall thus not be able to stay much longer in their adventures.

Hotels are decorated and every joint has some luring freebies like a glass of wine for the first 10 ladies et cetera… posters already screaming in attractive colours are attracting our attention.

It is Valentine’s Day. It shall be there even if its genesis is shrouded in mystery because we already know what it means for us. Those that are not loved need not get themselves into depression, let them find love and just be happy. It may be just a day but it has saved many relationships in the past.