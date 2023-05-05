Stop violation of media freedom in country

Media freedom is a fundamental aspect of any democratic society. It is the right of journalists to report news and express their opinions without fear of retaliation or censorship. Unfortunately, media freedom is increasingly under threat around the world.

Journalists are often targeted by governments, political parties, and other powerful groups who seek to suppress the truth and maintain their grip on power.

In recent years, we have seen a significant increase in violations of media freedom. Journalists have been harassed, attacked, and even killed for doing their jobs. Governments have used a variety of tactics to silence critical voices, including censorship, legal threats, and intimidation.

One of the most effective ways to stop violations of media freedom is to raise awareness about the importance of a free press. This can be done through education and advocacy efforts that highlight the role of journalists in keeping the public informed and holding those in power accountable.

Another important step is to strengthen legal protections for journalists. Laws should be in place that protect journalists from harassment and violence. Governments should also take steps to ensure that those who commit crimes against journalists are held accountable and brought to justice.

It is also important to support independent media outlets. Many media outlets around the world are owned or controlled by governments or powerful interests, which can limit the ability of journalists to report the truth. Supporting independent media outlets helps to ensure that a diversity of perspectives is available to the public and that journalists are not beholden to powerful interests.

Finally, it is important for individuals to take action to support media freedom. This can include subscribing to independent media outlets, sharing news stories on social media, and advocating for media freedom.

In conclusion, media freedom is a critical component of any democratic society. Violations of media freedom are on the rise around the world, and it is up to all of us to take action to stop them. By raising awareness, strengthening legal protections, supporting independent media outlets, and taking individual action, we can work together to ensure that journalists are free to report the truth and to hold those in power accountable

Evans Otieno, Kisumu

Article 34 of the Constitution affirms freedom of the media. To protect the freedom of the media, all media houses should be free to determine their editorial content without interference from the government.

The government should also accept and actively promote the idea of freedom of expression and freedom of the media by creating a conducive environment where journalists can play their role safely without fear.