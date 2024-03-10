Step up war on drugs and illicit liquors

It is saddening to see people lose their lives from drugs and illicit liquor. According to the “2022 Report on the Status of Drugs and Substance Use” by the National Authority for the Campaign against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (Nacada) one in every 20 persons aged between 15 and 65 years were addicts.

That is why I support the government’s drive against drug and alcohol abuse spearheaded by the Interior ministry. An effective campaign will ensure that people become responsible. I fully agree with the Interior cabinet secretary, Prof Kithure Kindiki, to seize vehicles used to transport drugs and illicit liquor and houses in which they are manufactured, stored or sold and deem them as government property.

That will help in reducing the rate of road crashes and crime in the country, which are caused by drugs and illicit liquor. The government should also ensure more job opportunities are created to ensure every Kenyan is involved in constructive work that earns them an income.

That will also reduce idleness among the youth, which is the main cause of drug and alcohol abuse. It will also ensure that parents get time to raise their children responsibly. The government should also carry out campaigns to educate people about the adverse effects of drugs and liquor.

All should be aware of the consequences of a conviction for drug and illicit liquor abuse and trafficking. The courts should heavily punish those arrested for drug- and alcohol-related crimes to ensure that every citizen follows the law.

County commissioners and their deputies, as well as the chiefs, should be at the forefront to ensure the government strategies to fight drug and alcohol abuse and trafficking work successfully without fear or favour.

Citizens should collaborate fully with the government in this fight as they know where these drugs and alcohol are made and sold, whether in the towns or villages.