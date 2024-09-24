Open letter to Labour CS Alfred Mutua

Dear sir,

I am writing to bring to your attention a critical issue plaguing the cleaning industry—the underpayment of cleaners by cleaning companies and the failure of these firms to remit statutory deductions.

Despite regulations in place to protect the rights of workers, cleaners across the country, especially those contracted by government ministries, departments, parastals, Parliament and the Judiciary, are being subjected to unjust treatment.

Cleaners play an essential role in maintaining the hygiene and cleanliness of our workplaces, homes and public spaces. However, many cleaning companies have been exploiting these frontline workers by paying them salaries significantly below the minimum wage and failing to remit statutory deductions such as the National Health Insurance Fund and National Social Security Fund contributions.

This rampant exploitation not only violates labour laws but also jeopardises the financial stability and well-being of these cleaners and their families. The inability of the Ministry of Labour to enforce compliance among these cleaning companies has allowed this unjust treatment to persist unchecked, leading to a systemic issue that demands immediate action.

It is imperative that the ministry of Labour and Social Protection rigorously investigates these practices, holds accountable the cleaning companies engaging in such exploitative behaviours and ensures that cleaners are fairly compensated for their work. Additionally, effort must be made to enforce the remittance of statutory deductions to protect the rights and welfare of these workers.

I urge you to ensure that your ministry takes swift and decisive action to address this issue and uphold the dignity and rights of all workers within the cleaning industry. Your intervention is crucial to preventing further exploitation and to restore fairness and justice to this essential sector of our economy.

I hope you will prioritise this matter and take prompt action to protect the rights of cleaners and uphold the integrity of our labour laws and regulations.