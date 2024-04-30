Monitor dams, enlighten Kenyans on safety

It is disheartening that the death toll from flood-related incidents is almost 200 in just a month, making it imperative for the government to proactively safeguard dams to prevent tragedies.

For example, on April 27, at least 48 lives were lost in a flash flood that destroyed homes in Maai Mahiu after a dam burst with residents reported missing. Proper maintenance and monitoring of dams is thus crucial.

The government should declare the flooding situation as a serious national disaster. The ongoing unpredictable heavy downpours and flooding countrywide have resulted in significant damage and tragic loss of life among citizens. Thus the urgency for the government to prioritise this issue to prevent more deaths and displacement.

Floods have paralysed business operations at the heart of the economy, particularly in Nairobi, where cases have surpassed 30. Some have been forced to shut down as floods made the premises inhabitable. The havoc has extended to JKIA, disrupting operations with huge economic losses.

It is imperative that the government invest in water harvesting plans during the rainy season and educate the public on how to effectively manage water resources during the dry season, particularly for irrigation.

Many Kenyans have been displaced with the Government Spokesperson Isaac Mwaura indicating that more than 130,000 people have been rendered homeless. The government should establish more rescue centres for the flood victims.

It is crucial that Kenyans be educated on the risks of residing near river banks, dams and waterways generally. For their safety, the authorities should relocate the vulnerable to higher ground.

In light of the current situation, it is essential that proactive measures be to protect the well-being of the displaced. That way, we can absolutely work towards preventing further tragedies and ensuring the security and well-being of Kenyans.