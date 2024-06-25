Lessen JSS uncertainties to boost learning

There is so much inconsistency as far as the future and state of junior secondary school learners are concerned.

The transition is shaky. The pioneers of CBC will mostly be affected since they are the ones being used as a pilot study for the learners behind them. This is because there are a lot of changes, suggestions and uncertainties involved. One does not know what to expect next. Parents, too, are mostly affected as the future of their children’s education is being put to test.

Splitting JSS learners will only leave the primary schools with the Grade 7 learners leading to a lack of parity in the matter. Earlier, it had been agreed that the learners should be domiciled in their primary schools. As a result, primary school heads and stakeholders, especially in the private sector, moved to speed to put in place the necessary measures to host junior secondary schools in their primary schools. This saw building up of more classes, establishing fully equipped laboratories, and hiring of more qualified teachers, among other necessities. New uniforms were also introduced, as well as purchasing books for the Grade 8 learners.

Scrapping grades 8 and 9 from the primary schools may plunge some schools into counting losses. It would be best if the principals of the secondary schools revisit their suggestion to split the junior secondary school learners and have Grade 8 at least to remain in primary and have them moved to Grade 9.

The Ministry of Education should up its game as universities to also take it as a wake-up call to prepare adequately to absorb the pioneers of CBC well when they join universities.