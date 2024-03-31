Help those struggling with depression amongst us to heal

The two brothers who reportedly committed suicide in Narok County by hanging themselves due to family issues sparked discussions and emotions in the country. They are just among the many who commit suicide due to depression, calling for decisive actions to combat these cases.

The World Health Organization’s (WHO) 2019 data show about 20 per cent of youth suffer from mental conditions. And there has been a 13 per cent rise in issues like suicide, depression, stress and substance abuse.

The Kenya National Commission of Human Rights reports that about 25 per cent of in-patients suffer from mental conditions. This highlights the urgent need for substantial action to bridge these gaps to prevent losing lives that could be saved.

Many of these cases stem from tough economic times, especially with the significant rise in the cost of living in recent years. The economic strain has pushed individuals into unexpected conditions due to stress and depression, increasing the likelihood of mental health issues. Some 20 per cent of youth turn to drugs, often leading to addiction and subsequent mental decline.

Mental healthcare facilities must undergo thorough quality inspection to ensure a conducive physical and social environment for patients. Improving them will streamline services for outpatients, who are often more challenging to deal with. Maximum resource allocation to mental healthcare should be prioritised.

Counselling departments and rehabilitation centres must be enhanced as youth and adolescents are particularly vulnerable to these conditions.

Taking action to raise general awareness is another effective way to ensure adherence to health protocols. The Health ministry should be proactive in ensuring full implementation of these actions to address the issues before they escalate further.

Mental health organisations should advocate prompt reporting whenever such indicators are observed. Lastly, mental conditions can never justify violation of human rights or denying individuals full access to freedom.



