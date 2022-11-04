Fighting cancer should be priority for state

The realisation of socio-economic prosperity depends heavily on the health status of the people.

Improved health services go a long way in helping families escape the vicious cycle of high mortality.

As people strive to make their lives better, good health becomes vital because, without good health, the realization of human potential becomes impossible.

Statistics show that cancer is the third leading cause of death in the country after infectious and cardiovascular diseases.

The uptick in cancer-related mortality calls for action because we are not out of the woods as a country in fighting the diseases.

Cancer is a huge stumbling block not only in terms of treatment costs but also for families with their loved ones battling the disease.

As a result, the number of patients has been progressively growing, especially when it comes to breast and cervical cancer among women. Most are unable to access treatment.

The increase in cancer patients in the country has also constrained the Health ministry due to inadequate facilities, lack of equipment and shortage of cancer experts in the country.

Due to this, most cancer patients end up succumbing to the illness for lack of or poor medical attention.

The government should act and help save lives. Through the increased funds allocated to the ministry for the fight against cancer, the ministry will not only run its functions effectively but also save thousands.

Offering enough financial support to the National Cancer Institute of Kenya (NCIK) will also earn the department the ability to carry out research, train more experts as well as acquire more advanced equipment.

In addition, the government should raise awareness at the community level by sensitising the society about different types of cancer and their signs and symptoms, initiate mass screening in institutions such as schools and make cancer treatment affordable to all patients.

Dennis Were, Kisumu

* * *

It is another new month and the conversation is still the same on posting medical interns.

The Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Council guidelines state that the posting of interns should be effected within a period of not more than two months after the successful completion of training and passing of final examinations.

It’s unfortunate ten months down the line, medical interns have not been posted. The internship is a key component for medical graduates as it promotes professional competence through practical activities.

The Ministry of Health should intervene. The young doctors who would like to serve this country should not stay at home.