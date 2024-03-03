Emulate Nyeri on illicit liquor crackdown

Although consumption of illegal liquor is reportedly rampant in Nyeri County, it doesn’t mean that it’s not happening in other counties. Therefore, governors and other leaders should not wait until their people die to take the necessary action.

This issue should be dealt with countrywide. In the same way, Nyeri security officers are cracking down on the people involved in selling unauthorised liquor, the other counties should do so.

The problem with our security agencies is that they usually know there is a problem somewhere but don’t take action until something big happens that captures the attention of the nation. That is when you’ll see them running up and down, trying to show how hardworking they are. This behaviour must stop.

Our security forces should learn to act as soon as they sense or receive reports of suspicious activity or individuals in their area. If they do so, then our country will be a better place to be and no woman will be afraid to be a widow or child an orphan when the man of the house steps outside.

It is not only the duty of the security officers but our collective responsibility as Kenyans to ensure the manufacture and distribution of illegal goods—not just alcohol but anything that can be harmful to people—to take immediate action, such as reporting the matter to the authorities.

The issue of selling ethanol and alcohol with high levels of toxins can be dealt with easily if every Kenyan did their part in making sure that it stops.

It starts with the bar owners: If they don’t want their customers to die, then they should sell the right type of alcohol and make clean money. Those who consume liquor should think of their families as they sit down to drink. They should ascertain it’s safe and in the amount they can handle. Remember, cheap is expensive.

The security officers should not allow the manufacture, sale or consumption of illicit liquor within their jurisdiction. Most importantly, they should not take bribes to allow criminals in the form of vendors to engage in dirty business.

Lastly, the society at large should watch out for sellers of illicit liquor and, if something unusual is spotted, report it immediately to the authorities.