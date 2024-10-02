DP Gachagua ouster bid reveals Ruto blame-game tactics

Recent developments surrounding the push to impeach Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua reflect a troubling pattern of blame-shifting that has been characteristic of the Kenya Kwanza administration.

This tendency, observed during President William Ruto’s tenure as Deputy President in the Jubilee government, is once again on display in the current crisis.

When Ruto served as Deputy President under President Uhuru Kenyatta, he consistently distanced himself from any government failures, framing himself as an outsider who had been sidelined in decision-making processes.

From failed economic policies to broken promises, Ruto positioned himself as the victim, frequently blaming Kenyatta’s "handshake" with Raila Odinga for the government's shortcomings. His skilful rhetoric allowed him to de-link himself from Jubilee's failures while simultaneously building his political brand as the champion of the ‘hustler’ nation.

In the Gachagua impeachment push, he has once again fallen back to the familiar play book of deflecting responsibility. Ruto’s strategy is to shift blame externally, focusing on rivals while avoiding accountability.

The impeachment motion itself is rooted in various allegations, including claims of misuse of office and mismanagement of public resources. Gachagua, a polarising figure, has been a lightning rod for criticism since taking office, particularly over his combative rhetoric and divisive politics. However, rather than addressing the substance of these issues, the Kenya Kwanza administration has opted for deflection, blaming external forces for the turbulence within the government.

This approach may have worked for Ruto in his rise to power, but it risks deepening political divisions in the country. Failure to address internal wrangles could erode public trust in the government.

Kenya deserves leaders who take up their responsibilities and address governance challenges head-on, rather than constantly looking for scapegoats. The Gachagua impeachment debate offers an opportunity for reflection on the need for accountability in the country's leadership, rather than perpetuating a culture of blame-shifting.