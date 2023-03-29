Do more to mitigate effects of climate change 

Kenya, like the rest of the world, is grappling with the effects of climate change.

This has manifested in numerous challenges, including droughts, floods and food insecurity. The Kenyan government has taken some steps to mitigate the effects of climate change through such measures as the establishment of the Climate Change Directorate in 2013, but more needs to be done to ensure a sustainable future.

Firstly, the government needs to invest in renewable energy sources. This will help reduce greenhouse gas emissions and promote sustainable energy.

The country has vast potential for renewable energy sources such as solar, wind and geothermal. The government can partner with the private sector to invest in this sector and create employment while powering homes and industries for a better Kenya.

Secondly, the government needs to promote sustainable agricultural practices.

The agricultural sector is a significant contributor to Kenya’s economy, but it’s also a leading emitter of greenhouse gases.

To address this, the government should encourage farmers to adopt sustainable practices such as agroforestry, where trees are planted within farms to help minimise soil erosion, improve soil quality, and promote biodiversity and absorption of carbon dioxide emitted by humans and even industries.

Sustainable transportation

Thirdly, the government should promote sustainable transportation.

Kenya’s transport sector is another significant emitter of greenhouse gases. To address this, the government should invest in efficient public transport systems, encourage the use of non-motorised modes of transport such as cycling and walking, and promote the use of electric vehicles.

For example, Nairobi is full of matatus and minibuses, which emit gases that pollute the air and contribute to the destruction of the ozone layer.

Finally, the government should promote sustainable waste management practices.

Kenya generates more than 22,000 tons of waste per day, and the majority of this waste ends up in landfills, which emit greenhouse gases.

The government needs to promote waste reduction, recycling and composting to help minimise the amount of waste produced and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

In conclusion, the Kenyan government needs to adopt a holistic approach to address the issue of climate change.

The above strategies are just a few possible approaches that can contribute to a sustainable future for the country. It is time for decisive action by all stakeholders, making Kenya a leader in sustainability practices.