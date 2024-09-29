Delay roll-out of new healthcare scheme

The poor enrolment of Kenyans in the Social Health Insurance Fund (SHIF) should be enough signal to postpone its launch scheduled for tomorrow.

The government had targeted 12 million households by the end of September but only realised about two million. It has also declared that the National Hospital Insurance Fund Scheme will cease operations by midnight today as subscribers shift to SHIF.

Where shall the government get funds for the continuity of medical care given the scheme is scheduled to be run by a consortium and the targeted amount has not been realised? How does the government plan to reimburse the service providers if it's “bankrupt?” Does the government expect the private, faith-based and public health facilities to achieve 100 per cent universal health coverage with these abnormal activities?

The government has withheld about Sh30 billion meant for healthcare providers that was to flow back through the NHIF. As a result, hundreds of private facilities have closed up shop because of unavailability of funds. Is the government cunningly planning to use the withheld funds as initial capital to start the SHIF operations?

This would be unfair as thousands of people have lost jobs because of the dubious move. The hurried move to implement the scheme, despite obstacles and the matrix of foreign firms from the Middle East, raises questions. This scheme is shrouded in secrecy. We had expected the opposition, religious leaders, lawyers and activists to oppose it but “the messiah and saviour are conspicuously quiet”.

Damson Opiyo Onger, Koru, Kisumu

The introduction of the Social Health Authority marks a significant shift in healthcare, yet deep-rooted corruption threatens to undermine its objectives.

Its main objective lies in the realisation of Universal Health Coverage. NHIF, which is ending today, has been in decline, with private hospitals avoiding the cover because of delays in reimbursements. In cases where nearby public hospitals have no medical equipment, patients either raise funds through fundraisers or take liabilities to get treatment in private hospitals.

In essence, the promise of seamless and affordable healthcare remains unfulfilled. And anticipated reforms may not yield the desired improvements.