DCI uses unbefitting language as crime soars

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has been using comedy to address serious crime on its social media platforms.

This is quite unbecoming and does not portray the police well.

On its Facebook and Twitter pages, DCI uses the kind of language found on celebrity gossip blogs to “update” Kenyans on their war on crime.

An example is a post on its Facebook and Twitter pages, “Cop loses firearm to rowdy mob as handcuffed suspect escapes” , of September 7.

It reads: “During the operation, the officers who had arrived on a motorbike posing as regular throat irrigators (sic) arrested one Cyrus Luvekho, 44, who was found administering the lethal drink to groups of youths hovering around the area.”

An October 12 post, “Driver fights off 3 thugs before detectives arrive and perforate their hindquarters (sic) as they flee”, reads: “Mwaura jumped from the cabin flying with both kicks trained on two of the miscreants sending them sprawling on the tarmac like terrified rats.

“Before the third could come to terms with the sudden turn of events he was met with a powerful blow that catapulted him several meters (sic) beneath the lorry’s belly (sic).”

Surely, such language does not depict a serious state agency. Secondly, instead of investigating crime, DCI is preoccupied with ‘wowing’ its social media fans with big adjectives and adverbs.

On countless occasions, the officers have rushed to social media to narrate how they managed to unearth corruption rings.

We see them dashing into their Kiambu Road headquarters ferrying under tight security politicians identified as “cartels” who are set free the following day.

Of what use is the rush to social media to astonish Kenyans with reports on ongoing investigations for which they do not provide enough evidence in court?

The DCI should not use its media space as a comic strip. Kenyans are not interested in how a lorry driver rained flying kicks on a suspect. We want graft cartels brought to book. Period.

Benjamin Musyimi, Nairobi

* * *

The northern Kenya region has been in the headlines every time due to bandit attacks. The criminals kill security officers and civilians alike. This is something we should not tolerate anymore.

Let the government declare these bandits terrorists and hand over the task of decimating them to Kenta Defence Forces because it seems police officers are overwhelmed. We can’t sit and watch as innocent unarmed people are murdered with abandon.

The government should urgently stop them once and for all. And if they are politically activated, then those behind the lethal raids should be taken to court.

Kenya is a peaceful county; we cannot allow a small group of greedy people to disrupt the peace that we have built for decades.