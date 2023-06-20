CS Kuria insults a display of abuse of power

Moses Kuria’s recent derogatory statements against Nation Media Group (NMG) for its exposé on the alleged involvement of President William Ruto’s Cabinet secretaries (CSs) in the drop in edible oil prices is a shameful display of abuse of power.

As a CS, he should be held to a higher standard of accountability and transparency, not threats and intimidation of the media.

The media plays a crucial role in exposing corruption and holding those in power to account. It is not only their right but their duty to report on matters of public interest, like misuse of funds.

The Trade CS’s threats to withhold government advertisements from NMG are a clear attempt at gagging the media and preventing them from carrying out their duty to the public.

His actions are also an assault on the principles of democracy and freedom of speech. The media is a vital component of a democratic society and an attempt at silencing them is a direct attack on democracy.

Also, note that Kuria’s statements are not only an attack on NMG but on all media organisations in Kenya. Allowing him to get away with such behaviour would set a dangerous precedent for other government officials.

The Investments, Trade and Industrialisation CS’s docket involve enhancing business and wooing investors. He can only succeed by promoting transparency and accountability in government, not silencing critics. His actions show he is not fit to hold public office. He should be fired.

Kuria should be reminded that he is a public servant and his duty is to serve the people and not intimidate the media and chase away investors.

Kipruto Frankline, Kericho

* * *

Trade CS Moses Kuria’s attack on NMG is regrettable. Without an iota of shame and affront to media freedom, he publicly spewed derogatory remarks at NMG.

The holder of a public office that is held in high esteem, Mr Kuria should apologise and desist from such utterances. If aggrieved by a media report, let him seek redress properly.